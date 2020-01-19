DESOTO COUNTY — A Naples man died Jan. 18 in a single-vehicle crash near Bethel Farms in DeSoto County around 5 p.m., according to a Jan. 19 Florida Highway Patrol press release.

Daniel John Krall, 73, was traveling south on N.W. Lily Avenue, south of N.W. Bethel Farms Road on a 2017 Indian Motorcycle, and failed to handle a left-hand curve.

Krall lost control and traveled onto the grass shoulder of Lily Avenue, crashing into a ditch and the motorcycle overturned. He was not wearing a helmet.

Alcohol was not involved.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Karen Lowe Brooks, 52, 900 block of W. Hickory St., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of sale of methamphetamine and two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Glen Taylor Evon, 33, 2700 block of N.W. Lansing Drive, Arcadia. Charges: five counts of obscene communication, use computer to solicit or lure a child; and 22 counts of obscene material, possession of photographs of sexual performance by a child. Bond: $2,700,000.

Laura Ramirez Guzman, 37, 1100 SE.. 2nd St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and writ of bodily attachment. Bond: $3,000.

Russell Grover Johnson, 34, 500 block of Arcola Drive, Sebring. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.

Brittney Denise Merchant, 34, 1400 block of W. 25th St., Jacksonville. Charges: smuggling contraband into a detention facility, four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of contraband in a state correctional institute. Bond: $13,500.

Donald Robinson Reid, Jr., 49, 2300 block of N.W. Haile Dean Road, Arcadia. Charges: four counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted Florida felon. Bond: none.

Chastity Ann Parsley Reyes, 42, 1300 block of S.E. Ohio Ave., Arcadia. Charge: return from court. Bond: none.

Christopher Omar Trevino, 40, 1300 block of 101 N.E. Oak St, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: none.

