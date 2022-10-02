NASA Moon Rocket

The NASA moon rocket slated for the Artemis mission to the moon rolls back to the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The launch of the rocket was postponed due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Ian. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

 John Raoux

NASA officials at Kennedy Space Center say there was no damage from Hurricane Ian to the Artemis rocket and other Florida facilities associated with the $93 billion U.S. moon launch effort.

The massive 322-foot rocket was moved from its Florida launch pad to an indoor NASA facility to protect it from Ian’s high winds and storms.

