The NASA moon rocket slated for the Artemis mission to the moon rolls back to the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The launch of the rocket was postponed due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Ian. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
NASA officials at Kennedy Space Center say there was no damage from Hurricane Ian to the Artemis rocket and other Florida facilities associated with the $93 billion U.S. moon launch effort.
The massive 322-foot rocket was moved from its Florida launch pad to an indoor NASA facility to protect it from Ian’s high winds and storms.
The instense storm also delayed a potential launch on Sept. 27.
“There was no damage to Artemis flight hardware, and facilities are in good shape with only minor water intrusion identified in a few locations. Next, engineers will extend access platforms around the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft inside the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) to prepare for additional inspections and start preparation for the next launch attempt, including retesting the flight termination system,” NASA said in a statement.
Fuel leaks and engine problems thwarted planned Artemis moon launches in August and September.
Now, the U.S. space agency eyes a November launch for the renewed and expensive moon shot program.
“As teams complete post-storm recovery operations, NASA has determined it will focus Artemis I launch planning efforts on the launch period that opens Nov. 12 and closes Nov. 27. Over the coming days, managers will assess the scope of work to perform while in the VAB and identify a specific date for the next launch attempt. Focusing efforts on the November launch period allows time for employees at Kennedy to address the needs of their families and homes after the storm and for teams to identify additional checkouts needed before returning to the pad for launch,” the U.S. agency said.
