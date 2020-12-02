Newly elected DeSoto County School Superintendent Bobby Bennett wants to spend the first 100 days of his four-year term evaluating operations of the school district.
But district money difficulties could force the 1981 DeSoto High School grad to make some tough decisions before then.
On one hand, the district of around 4,600 students is bearing a load of extra expenses related to coronavirus safety. And on the other, a sizable dent in per-student funding from the state is expected to accompany the failure of a few hundred students to return for the new school year. The district as well stands to lose significant dollars through the loss of students to regional online instruction.
Further fiscal distress could come from cuts to education statewide as legislators try to plug a $5.4 billion budget hole related to revenue lost to COVID-19. State bean counters told district officials to find cuts totaling 6% in the budget adopted in September, an order that came soon after Gov. Ron DeSantis directed public schools to reopen.
Fortunately for the district, state officials granted a last-minute reprieve. How long the reprieve will last is unclear, however.
Also unclear is how district financial distress will impede Bennett’s campaign promise to elevate the DeSoto district to the top 10 in academic achievement — a steep task considering DeSoto is in the bottom 10.
Bennett noted that nearby Glades County’s school district is in the Top 13. The rural county on the western shore of Lake Okeechobee got there by filling the ranks of certified teachers, said Bennett, a former DeSoto High School social studies teacher and athletic director who earned an undergraduate degree from Warner University in Lake Wales, a master’s degree in education from the online American College of Education in Indianapolis, and a doctorate in education from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.
The career educator took a leave of absence from an assistant principal post in Barnsville, Georgia, to make a second and successful bid for DeSoto school superintendent. He lost narrowly to incumbent Adrian Cline in 2016.
Hiring certified teachers “is our biggest ask,” he declared in a recent interview, citing statistics that he said show a classroom loses 11 points on standardized testing scores for every four weeks it goes without a certified teacher.
DeSoto County schools, according to Bennett, have been ranked 64th out of Florida’s 67 counties the past three years.
More troubling, he said on his campaign website, is that Nocatee, Memorial and West are all on the list of 300 lowest-performing elementary schools in Florida.
Bennett’s campaign also pledged to turn around a graduation rate that was the lowest in the state in 2018 and 2017 at 61 percent and 62 percent, respectively.
Improvement is also promised in making adequate yearly progress in student performance accountability standards in the 2001 No Child Left Behind Act.
Bennett said he is unsure how Glades County, isolated in the center of the state, has been able to fill its ranks of certified teachers.
“My thought is if they can find a way to do it, we can find a way to do it,” he said a few days before starting his new job.
More immediately, Bennett must increase student enrollment or face the loss of tens of thousands of dollars in Full Time Equivalency funding — a sum that Florida Tax Watch put at $7,307 per student in 2017-18.
In the middle of September, DeSoto schools had around 300 student no-shows among student enrolled the previous year.
The DeSoto district is enduring further losses in per-student funding to the Northeast Florida Education Consortium, an entity providing virtual education. The Consortium had 269 virtual instruction students from DeSoto County in the middle of September, though the district was regaining some students frustrated by the absence of personal instruction, according to Adrian Cline, who served on-and-off as superintendent for 28 years before losing to Bennett on Nov. 3. Cline estimated at the time the district regained about 6% of students initially lost to the cyber Consortium.
DeSoto students have the option of taking online instruction that originates in district classrooms. The district had 1,467 students doing this after the first month of school, Cline said.
Some regaining of students also occurred after the Consortium encountered difficulty hiring and retaining teachers. That caused delays in their instruction program starts, according to Cline, an educator praised by Bennett for steering the district “through some very difficult times.”
Now Bennett is doing the steering and says he “just wants to change a little bit of the direction.”
Much could depend on success navigating funding cuts from the state and keeping up COVID-19 safeguards, though the federal CARES Act enacted last March has helped cover the cost of hiring additional custodians and doing frequent sanitizing of classrooms and buses.
“I would be shocked if there is not some kind of cut from Tallahassee,” Bennett said. “There’s really not a lot to do to offset those lost dollars.”
State economists lowered the estimate of general revenue for this fiscal year by $3.4 billion, and another $2 billion for the next fiscal year. This makes it impossible to avoid deep budget cuts to government programs, state officials say.
Bennett said he will try to keep cuts in DeSoto schools funding “as far from classrooms and teachers as possible.”
