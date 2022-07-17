A transplanted California agriculture activist says he has created a coalition that is campaigning to put the brakes on more citrus box-tax funding to fight citrus greening.
Paying the tax isn’t necessary – the state can invest in testing more trees as an alternative, argued Jesse Rojas, who moved from California to found St. Petersburg’s Save Citrus LLC.
Save Citrus LLC lost a crucial round in June in its fight to stop the funding administered by the Florida Citrus Research and Development Foundation, or CRDF. The setback came with 76% of growers voting to renew the box tax, which today is 3 cents but proposed by the CRDF for reduction to 2 cents. Two-hundred growers mailed in ballots.
The fight is hardly over, Rojas said.
“I’m now working to create awareness of the issue,” he said in an interview. “I want to solve the issue. I don’t care what the solution is.”
Rojas said he did not know about the greening issue as recently as 2019. But he said his examination of the effort to stop the disease shows the research foundation has made “zero” progress.
“The CRDF has spent over $180,000,000 and they’re no closer to a solution than they were when they started,” said Rojas.
“The numbers don’t lie,” he said of the hundreds of research efforts funded by the state-created CRDF based in Lake Alfred.
Rojas said Save Citrus LLC is a coalition of small citrus growers. He declined to name any members, citing fear of “retribution” against them.
Is organic fertilizer a solution?
The CRDF and its board of directors studied the potential of Fredericksburg, VA-based Savoy Sun LLC’s organic fertilizer to combat greening but decided not to fund further research into it. Savoy Sun had asked for $470,000.
Savoy Sun’s proposal was one of 92 considered. Of those, the 13-member panel that by law includes 10 commercial growers decided only 11 merited research money. The selections came after study of the proposals by an ad hoc group of 42 U.S. research scientists followed by an evaluation by another 12 leading scientists from around the country, said Rick Dantzler, chief operating officer of the CRDF.
But that process, Rojas charged, amounts to “collecting taxes from hard-working growers and the state, and then transferring that money to BigAg behemoths like Monsanto.”
Solutions do not materialize, he said, and instead growers are “dealt a double blow: losing their crops and paying the box tax.”
The solution sought is an affordable way to kill or neutralize the greening psyllid. It’s a windborne louse the size of a pinhead able to burrow into the tree’s bark, where its infections block nutrients and eventually kill the tree.
Nine out of 10 Florida orange trees are infected and deemed terminal. Growers say their best hope is to try various treatments and accept diminished fruit yields until the trees die.
Before greening, Florida’s groves produced 240 million boxes of citrus a year. This year’s yield is projected to be 40 million boxes, though box numbers could go as low as 30 million.
Fruit production loss in the decade and a half since greening set in is estimated at 70%. The citrus industry gives the same percentage estimate for grove acreage lost.
DeSoto County grower V.C. Hollingsworth, a former member of the CRDF board, said he voted for the box tax. He said he has not talked at length with fellow growers about the future of the CRDF but thinks “everyone was in favor” of renewing the box tax.
He said he would like to see further proof that Savoy Sun’s fertilizer is a viable option in the greening fight. “They don’t have anything to show,” said Hollingsworth, a multi-generational grower with 600 acres of groves in DeSoto.
“If it was the answer to the problems, they’d give it to the growers and let them try it,” he said.
In the meantime, growers are voicing impatience with the research foundation’s lack of progress. They are tired, he said, “of throwing money” at flawed solutions to greening.
