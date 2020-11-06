For the first time since 1989, fertilizer manufacturers can sell their radioactive waste to governments for road projects.
In mid-October, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency posted that they were agreeing with a study by The Fertilizer Institute, an industry-backed group. That study said the phosphogypsum waste, which includes uranium and radium, wasn’t as dangerous to human health as the EPA thought.
This change opens up new opportunities for the fertilizer industry, Florida-based Mosaic Company in particular. Since the use of phosphogypsum has been banned, the industry has been struggling to maintain the integrity of towering stacks of industrial waste accumulating since the 1960s in some cases.
“This decision by the EPA marks a critical step in achieving greater sustainability — much like other countries have already done when it comes to the beneficial use of gypsum,” Mosaic spokesperson Jackie Barron said.
Environmentalist organizations were taken by surprise, but reacted quickly.
“This approval seems incredibly short-sighted and irresponsible given past EPA findings that radon and gamma radiation from phosphogypsum in roads would pose an unreasonable risk to human health and safety,” said Jacki Lopez of the Florida office of the Center for Biological Diversity.
Local environmentalists have a conflict. Using the phosphogypsum on roads would mean less on the stacks. Those stacks are known to spring leaks to the point of losing millions of gallons of toxic water into the aquifer, as happened in New Wales in 2016. In the 1990s, a different stack spilled large amounts of water into riverways, killing wildlife including manatees. Even without leaks, many believe the runoff from rainfall is enough to pollute waterways, although Mosaic said it is meeting all federal guidelines.
One of the big stacks in the state sits near the headwaters of the Peace River – drinking water source for Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties. The Peace River also feeds Charlotte Harbor — the source of Charlotte County’s economic engines.
Mosaic monitor Nathan Tzodikov of Nokomis was suspicious of the EPA decision.
“I interpret this as a final Trump thumbing his nose in our faces while he relaxes regulations beyond what is considered safe and reasonable,” he said.
Tzodikov is a PhD chemist who this summer filed objections to the renewal of Mosaic’s water discharge permit.
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler did mention President Trump in his Oct. 14 memo.
“Allowing the reuse of phosphogypsum shows EPA’s commitment to working with industry in a way that both reduces environmental waste and protects public health,” Wheeler wrote. “This demonstrates President Trump’s commitment to ‘win-win’ environmental solutions.”
To the EPA, the question has been which is more hazardous to human health: storing the waste in the unstable stacks or spreading the waste across the nation’s highways?
In 1992, using data from victims of atomic bombs in Japan, the EPA came up with threshold figures to help them decide whether an application is too dangerous. That figure is the lifetime odds of a person being stricken with a fatal cancer if exposed long term to the phosphogypsum. They assumed the material would emit radiation less than 35 picocuries per gram.
In 1992, the EPA said the threshold they would not go above was 2 fatal cancers per 10,000 people with specific long-term exposure. While they said the risk was lower than that for cyclists, drivers and residents near the road, the risk to a road construction worker, the EPA decided in 1992, was exactly 2 in 10,000. So they banned the use.
Now, in 2019, TFI said the risk is actually 1.3 fatal cancers per 10,000 road construction workers. The EPA agreed, and the use is now accepted.
“Given the small change downward, the question is why was it not OK to use this for roads in the past, but now OK?” asked Larry Brand, marine biologist from the University of Miami, known for studying the impact of phosphates on Florida’s environment and health.
Why didn’t they study the risk relative to burying the material in a radioactive waste site, Tzodikov asked?
Brand said he was suspicious of the timing of TFI’s study coming as the Florida legislature has mandated a plan to build a new toll road that would run “conveniently close to their gypsum stacks.”
“They’ve been trying for decades to dump that radioactive waste somewhere,” Brand said. “Is this their new scheme?”
EPA did include a number of restrictions on any project, including how much of the waste material can be used in the road base or surface. Also, the EPA says it will not allow these roads to be abandoned, because the risk might be too high to anyone who built a home on top of what was once a road.
How will this play out in Florida?
Barron said Mosaic has not submitted any applications, but they hope to before the end of 2021.
Does this mean the end of gypstacks and the toxic wastewater contained in them?
No, Barron said. But it means Mosaic has another option for getting rid of some 25 tons of phosphogypsum it generates in Florida each year.
“The more gypsum we sell for road base, the less we have to stack and therefore, less water would be required,” she said. “Over time, EPA’s approval will go a long way in making it possible for stacks to be smaller and less visible in host communities.”
Will this new application stand? Will environmental groups dispute this for skipping public comment?
“I can’t confirm," Lopez said.
