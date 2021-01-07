ARCADIA — A new round of first-come, first-serve COVID-19 vaccinations will be available in DeSoto County next week at the Turner Agri-Civic Center in Arcadia.
The Florida Department of Health in DeSoto County will be offering doses of the Moderna vaccine to seniors age 65 and older Tuesday, Jan. 12, starting at 1 p.m. at the Turner Center located 2250 N.E. Roan St. in Arcadia.
As with the first round of vaccinations on Wednesday, health officials have a limited supply of vaccines.
Gates will open at 11 a.m. Roadways must remain clear, meaning that vehicles will not be permitted to a pre-staging area prior to the gates opening.
Members of the public may enter the facility using the entrance on N.E. Turner Avenue. DeSoto residence is not required.
DeSoto County representatives emphasized that the line to get vaccinated may be long, so participants should come prepared with snacks and water.
Restrooms will be available.
Starting the week of Jan. 18, organizers will be shifting to an appointment-only process.
Members of the public will be able to call in to make their vaccine appointment. The call-in information will be announced as soon as the details are finalized.
How to get vaccinated
Those seeking vaccinations must be age 65 or older.
A valid form of identification is required.
Participants must download and complete the Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent Form and bring it with you in order to be vaccinated.
The form can be found by clicking the link provided at Desotobocc.com/calendar/event/2062.
For additional information, visit https://desotobocc.com/covid-19-information-and-resources.
For questions, call the Health Department at 863-993-4601.
The vaccination process is a collaborative effort between the FDOH DeSoto, DeSoto County’s Emergency Management and Public Safety Departments, DeSoto Memorial Hospital, and other community partners.
