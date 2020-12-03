Ranchland near the Peace River Water Authority reservoir could help lower the cost of a planned new reservoir, authority commissioners learned Wednesday while meeting in Arcadia.
Commissioners from DeSoto, Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee counties voted to allow the regional water authority to negotiate with the state for a $2 million easement on the land in DeSoto County. The Southwest Florida Water Management District is negotiating with the landowners to buy the land for preservation and water quality protection, staff told the commission.
"I can't think of anything better to pursue vigorously," said Sarasota County Commissioner Alan Maio.
The plan would be to use the land to offset the impact on wetlands from the construction of a 1,000-acre reservoir. If the authority were to buy mitigation credits on the open market, it could cost closer to $39 million, staff said.
Maio joked that he is disappointed the project will take more than the two years he has left on the water authority. Staff told him it would take two years just to fill the reservoir.
The authority embarked on a 10-year process this fall by awarding a $1.5 million contract to HDR Engineering. HDR expects to finish the first phase in a year. The first phase is to assess the project feasibility and pick the final site for a reservoir. The site will be somewhere adjacent to the existing reservoir north of Kings Highway on the RV Griffin Reserve.
A second reservoir is expected to cost up to $200 million.
The property proposed for public purchase is known locally as the Boran Ranch northwest of the current reservoir. It borders several already preserved land blocks including the recently preserved Orange Hammock Ranch in Sarasota County.
The purpose of a second reservoir is to accommodate population growth in the region starting about 10 years from now, should population grow as anticipated. Also affecting the need for water are conservation technologies.
Currently, the counties and cities use 73% of the water authority's capacity, according to current reports. That means about 76 million gallons per day of an available 105 million gallons per day. Those gallons come from the Peace River, which is not typical for major water suppliers in Florida. Many water suppliers use underground aquifers, which are running low in many areas of the state, and running into problems with salt water intrusion.
A second reservoir would also be filled from the Peace River. Within the past 10 years, the authority has drawn only between 2% to 8.3% of the river flow, Operations Manager Richard Anderson told commissioners.
A year from now, consultants will present the authority with their site selection and estimated costs for the projects, consulting engineer Katie Duty said.
Design and permitting would take three years starting in 2022, with bidding and construction three years after that. With two years to fill the reservoir, a grand opening would not happen much before 2030.
Authority Director Patrick Lehman has said the project could be delayed if population growth or water needs do not develop as anticipated.
