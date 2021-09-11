Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'No greater love': DeSoto County honors 9/11 fallen

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

ARCADIA — There's "no greater love," said DeSoto County Fire Chief Chad Jorgensen, talking of firefighters at ground zero during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

DeSoto Fire Chief Chad Jorgensen

DeSoto Fire Chief Chad Jorgensen leads a ceremony outside of the historic DeSoto County Courthouse in Arcadia, honoring those who died as a result of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. 

"At 9:59 a.m., the south World Trade Center tower came down," Jorgensen said during a 20-year remembrance ceremony Saturday morning in Arcadia.

"Many people didn’t know how many firefighters made it out from the first collapse," he said, "only to change out their air bottles and head up to the north tower which had been the first tower hit."

Jorgensen went on to say that those at ground zero were told that many "firefighters are going to die today."

DeSoto County honors 9/11 fallen

+5 
+5 
DeSoto County honors 9/11 fallen
+5 
+5 
DeSoto County honors 9/11 fallen
+5 
+5 
DeSoto County honors 9/11 fallen
+5 
+5 
DeSoto County honors 9/11 fallen
+5 
+5 
DeSoto County honors 9/11 fallen

"Those few firefighters that survived … the north tower," Jorgensen said, "they were willing to go up for their brothers and sisters and that was the comment that was made: no greater love."

DeSoto County and Arcadia officials, along with a handful of residents, came together Saturday on the front lawn of the historic DeSoto County Courthouse in Arcadia, 115 East Oak St., to honor those who died on 9/11.

Moment of silence

DeSoto County Commissioners Jerod Gross (middle) and Commission Chair J.C. Deriso (back right) during a moment of silence at the 20-year remembrance ceremony Saturday for 9/11 in the front lawn of the historic DeSoto County Courthouse in Arcadia.


"The north tower stood for 102 minutes ... burning," Jorgensen said, "(and) the south tower for 56, but it only took 12 seconds to come down once they started to fall.

"That day, 343 firefighters would have their lives stolen from them, along with 60 police officers (and), in total, 2,983 people died in Washington, New York, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania (where passengers helped to bring down the other plane)."

The DeSoto County Fire Department also led a “Tolling of the bells” service. 

"This is a fire service tradition that dates back to the mid-1800s, long before radios, pagers or fire alarms," Jorgensen said. "Daily announcements were sent from firehouses through a system of bells, commands and telegraphs."

"When a firefighter died in the line of duty, headquarters would transmit five bell strikes repeated in four series," he added. "This custom has continued through the years to this day. It is a form of rendering final honors to departed comrades."

The streets surrounding the court house at that moment were somehow quiet, despite traffic, other than the bell struck by DeSoto firefighter and paramedic William Daniels.

DeSoto County and Arcadia officials, along with a handful of residents came together Saturday on the front lawn of the historic DeSoto County Courthouse in Arcadia, 115 East Oak St., to honor those who died on 9/11.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments