'No greater love': DeSoto County honors 9/11 fallen

Arcadia Police Marshal Matthew Anderson (left) and DeSoto County Sheriff James F. Potter during a moment of silence at a 20-year remembrance ceremony outside of the historic DeSoto County Courthouse in Arcadia, honoring those who died as a result of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
"Those few firefighters that survived … the north tower," Jorgensen said, "they were willing to go up for their brothers and sisters and that was the comment that was made: no greater love."
DeSoto County and Arcadia officials, along with a handful of residents, came together Saturday on the front lawn of the historic DeSoto County Courthouse in Arcadia, 115 East Oak St., to honor those who died on 9/11.
"The north tower stood for 102 minutes ... burning," Jorgensen said, "(and) the south tower for 56, but it only took 12 seconds to come down once they started to fall.
"That day, 343 firefighters would have their lives stolen from them, along with 60 police officers (and), in total, 2,983 people died in Washington, New York, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania (where passengers helped to bring down the other plane)."
The DeSoto County Fire Department also led a “Tolling of the bells” service.
"This is a fire service tradition that dates back to the mid-1800s, long before radios, pagers or fire alarms," Jorgensen said. "Daily announcements were sent from firehouses through a system of bells, commands and telegraphs."
"When a firefighter died in the line of duty, headquarters would transmit five bell strikes repeated in four series," he added. "This custom has continued through the years to this day. It is a form of rendering final honors to departed comrades."
The streets surrounding the court house at that moment were somehow quiet, despite traffic, other than the bell struck by DeSoto firefighter and paramedic William Daniels.
