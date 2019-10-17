The October Arcadia Woman's Club meeting was called to order by the President Linda Waters. There were nine ladies present, and there were no birthdays or anniversaries to announce this month. Babs Ames gave the blessing and lunch was served. Wow, what a great variety of wonderful food was enjoyed by all!
The guest speaker was Pat Schudel with Arc-DeSoto. The training center for those with disabilities was established in 1979. They are currently at 1473 NE US Highway 17, serving many types of adult needs, including Down syndrome, multiple sclerosis (MS), the deaf and blind, for instance. Life skills training includes employment, academic, horticulture, computer literacy and others. They currently operate two group homes for men and women with live-in staff and caregivers. Respite care is also available for caregivers, when needed.
Some Arc-DeSoto individuals have the opportunity to utilize their skills. They learn to budget monthly earnings for their needs. There are many community based businesses, clubs and citizens who share and assist in many of those needs.
The Arc Angels Flag Team is active in parades and performs drills and marching routines all over the southern United States. The dove is the symbol on their flag. They have many awards and trophies. Learn more at www.arcdesoto.org.
Our monthly devotion was given by Babs Amens, entitled spring cleaning, everyday cleaning, company is coming, quick clean-up and the most important, spritual cleaning. Thanks, Babs, we all need that occasionally.
The secretary's report was read and approved, and the treasurer's report was given and approved. Business was also discussed: four ladies will be attending the district meeting on Oct. 15 at the Rotonda Golf and Country Club.
The meeting was then adjourned.
Anyone planning a party, family reunion, baby shower or wedding, consider the Arcadia Woman's Club in Arcadia. Please call Ashley Westberry for arrangements. Security fees will be included. 863-558-4178
