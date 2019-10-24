I had visit with ol' Noah Webster the other day when I picked up his dictionary and started thumbing through it. Remember those? They were large book that used to hang out on shelves with their now-extinct buddies, the encyclopedias. Anyhow, before long my eyes were finding some odd words and phrases that I just know will make your day (if not your vocabulary) complete.
Let's start with "nonce word." Seeing that, I just had to find out what it meant. Oddly, it's a word invented, occurring or used only for a particular occasion. The problem is that the definition failed to include any examples. So of course I felt challenged to think of one.
I came up with several. How about "Gesundheit?" Ever heard this uttered other than right after somebody lets loose with a big ol' rip-snortin' sneeze? Me neither. How about when you hear "fore!" out on the golf course? Do you pause to ponder what they might mean by that, or do you hit the dirt in fear of catching a golf ball upside your head? If you heard "en garde!" spoken in your direction, would you reach for the dictionary or try to assume a fencing stance, whether or not you have a sword? The best bet is to be moving, lest you get skewered.
I saw "loup-garou" in there, but I already knew that one. Anyone who used to watch the old horror flicks knows that is a werewolf, as is a "lycanthrope." It reminded me of my teenage years before I could drive. Several friends would ride around with my buddy Buford in his '63 Chevy and for the longest time there was an old book in the back seat that contained, of all things, a werewolf chant. The book said that if you repeated it, you'd become a werewolf yourself.
Now, we liked a good dare as good as the next guy, but I don't remember any of us ever mustering enough whatever to read it aloud. No sense in taking chances. Being hunted down with pitchforks, torches bloodhounds and then being shot to death with silver bullets like in the movies didn't look like a whole lot of fun. And you likely would've had fleas on top of that!
"Sense datum" caught my eye next. It is the basic unanalyzable experience arising from the stimulation of a sense organ. I think I related to that one the only time I tried to eat liver. And then again when I was walking through a cow pasture in the dark, barefooted, and stepped in something that gave my nose a heart attack. Like they say, you gotta watch your step when the chips are down.
Do you know what "offal" is? It's the refuse or waste left after butchering animals. To me, that makes it mean just how it sounds—awful! And that almost classifies it as an onomatopoeia (another fun one). Examples are "splat" and "buzz" and "cuckoo." They mean what they sound like.
One more. Ever heard of an "imaginary number?" I guess Mr. Webster was familiar with it. He says it is a complex number in which the real part is zero and the coefficient of the imaginary unit is not zero. Say what?
I think ol' Webster was funnin' us with that one, and snuck it in among the others just to mess with us. Well, it could have happened. What's next? Imaginary words? Seems I do recall some imaginary numbers. They are the ones I was planning on writing in the "plus" column of my checkbook after paying my bills. None even equaled zero, which means I was in the red. So in the meantime, I'll just have to imagine some numbers there.
Man, this is making my head hurt to even think about it.
Next time I pick up the dictionary, I think I'll just look at the pictures instead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.