Yes, there are some free lunches in life.
Members of the Kingsway Country Club Ladies Association chose as their 2018 Christmas charity the DeSoto campus of South Florida State College to help fund lunches to hungry students. It’s an initiative called the Lunch Box Program, getting nourishment to dual-enrollment students who miss lunch at the high school.
“Students simply sign in with their name and student ID, choose a menu, warm up the food, and enjoy a hot lunch,” said Asena Mott, director of the SFSC DeSoto campus.
Donations have provided funds to get the program started. Meals include hot oatmeal, tuna salad, various canned meats, a fruit cup, mac n’ cheese, an assortment of soups and ravioli.
Ladies Association members spearheading the program are co-chairs Ann Rezek and Debbie Nemesi.
It takes organizations that care about our community such as the Kingsway Country Club Ladies Association to step out of the box and into the lunchbox to get things done!
