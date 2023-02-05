ARCADIA - Authorities are seeking information after a teen was shot and killed Saturday night at the DeSoto County Fair.
The victim was identified as Daniel Rodriguez Lopez.
"Danny was an energetic, kind and loving young man who had so much potential and a bright future ahead of him," stated a post at funeralfund.com. "Danny's mother is heartbroken and inconsolable at the loss of her son. She is struggling to come to terms with this tragedy and is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from the community. She is grateful for every kind word, thought, and donation."
The shooting investigation is being guided by the Arcadia Police Department.
"The shooting that occurred at the DeSoto County Fair appears to be an isolated incident, and there appears to be no further threat to the public," Arcadia Police Department posted on its social media sites. "This investigation is ongoing."
It encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to call 863-494-2222.
"Remember you can remain anonymous," it stated.
On Sunday morning, DeSoto County Sheriff James Potter posted on Facebook "Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims family and all others involved from the incident last night at the DeSoto County Fair. Coming together as a community regularly is important, but even more so during times such as this."
Arcadia City Marshal Quinn Jones said in an email "
The DeSoto Fair Association announced on social media the fair's midway would be closed Sunday. The only events that will continue are the livestock grooming contest at 4 p.m. and the Jr. Miss DeSoto pageant at 7 p.m.
"The shows will have extremely limited access to the public with only contestants, exhibitors, and family members of such allowed in attendance," the fair association stated. "These areas will also be heavily guarded with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of everyone involved."
