Students in area schools are being taught lessons this week they may not have heard since kindergarten.
Signs have been posted in restrooms and elsewhere as reminders: Wash your hands, keep your hands away from your faces - especially not in your mouths - and cover your mouths when sneezing.
These are not common sense thoughts for many children, but they are good practices at any time — and any age. They are especially helpful in schools when parents are worried about a possible outbreak of coronavirus - COVID-19.
Charlotte County Public Schools sent a recorded message to parents, telling them about the district’s plans amid the potential outbreak. That message was echoed on the district’s website.
Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida, the letter states; however, the CDC later confirmed cases in Hillsborough and Manatee counties. And the Manatee patient is now at Doctors Hospital in Charlotte County.
The Charlotte County Public Schools recorded call acknowledges increased concern in the community regarding the spread of the virus and stresses that district officials are working with the Charlotte County Department of Health and other agencies and is monitoring the situation closely.
In Sarasota County, two people from Sarasota Military Academy have been put on home quarantine because they had contact with the patient now at Doctors Hospital.
Christina Bowman, the executive director of Sarasota Military Academy schools, told the Tampa Bay Times that that she did not know of any parents who had pulled their children out of class. School officials are not recommending excluding any cadets from class at this time, nor are they telling anyone to stay home yet.
The school released a statement late Monday.
“We are sending our thoughts and prayers to all of those affected by the COVID-19 Coronavirus. It is recommended by the Florida Department of Health that anyone who may have come in contact with those impacted by the virus should self-quarantine at home as a precautionary measure,” Bowman said in a statement.
She noted SMA did a "deep-clean and sanitize" of the campus two weeks ago.
“Our priority is the health and safety of our cadets and staff, and in addition to sanitizing surfaces throughout our campuses, we are reiterating to our staff and cadets the importance of washing hands, sneezing into the bend of elbows, not touching faces and of course, staying home and telling someone if they aren’t feeling well,” Bowman said in the statement.
“We are working with the Sarasota County School District to ensure the safety and health of employees, staff and cadets,” Bowman added. “Again, we cannot stress enough the importance of washing hands, paying attention to how you are feeling and taking all necessary precautions to stay calm and safe. We are sending prayers and well wishes to those impacted, and we appreciate the diligence, standards and preparedness of leaders in our community.”
School workers sanitized all the classrooms and common areas Monday, as well as the school buses.
The process is similar in Charlotte County. While students are using sanitary practices, custodians are deep cleaning schools in the evenings, using an anti-bacterial agent, says Mike Riley, district spokesperson. It’s a practice commonly employed during flu season.
They go through the schools at night and wipe down anything students or staff would touch during the day, from desktops and door handles to water fountains and the counter spaces in cafeterias.
“They (typically) clean, but not like this,” Riley said. “When it’s not flu season, we don’t have that issue. They’re just doing everything they can (now) to prevent the spread of this.”
Riley, a school district employee for 40 years, says they were prepared for previous infectious disease outbreaks, too.
“When it becomes an issue, we take action,” he said. “The safety and well-being of our staff and students is paramount at this time.”
Charlotte County has a staffed health clinic in each of its schools. Teachers aren’t necessarily trained in health concerns, but they take notice if a student has a constant cough, sneezes a lot or is “flush” or drowsy, and will take action. “They know their kids,” Riley said. Teachers send sick students to the clinic and the nurse decides whether the student should stay at school or go home.
Parents whose children wake up in the morning with a fever are always encouraged to keep their children at home. Riley acknowledged the problem this can cause for working parents but said they don’t want the child to pass what they may have on to someone else.
Out-Of-Door Academy, which has two campuses in Sarasota for older and younger children, canceled classes and all after-school activities Monday “out of an abundance of caution.” A message from the school states that officials will spend a day “to make sure that we have a better understanding of recent travel history of our families as well as the additional protocols and preventative measures we can all take to keep our school community as safe as possible.”
Riley says Charlotte County Schools has not cancelled any sporting events. He said professional basketball games and spring training baseball games are being played, with much larger crowds attending.
He added that parents who are concerned about their children being on school buses, in close proximity to their classmates, are welcome to drive their children to school. He added that attendance has not dropped since the media began reporting on the outbreak recently, but he said attendance drops every year during flu season.
Kelsey Whealy, the media relations specialist with Sarasota County Schools, said in an email statement that the administrators there are “taking direction from the Center for Disease Control, the Department of Health, and the State Department of Education. We’ll be updating our entire school community as important information is shared with us by these entities.”
Last week the Department of Education for the Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Venice emailed a guide to help parents understand the virus’ characteristics and symptoms. It also provides critical information about preventative measures as well as an action plan in the event of a possible case.
Meanwhile, Riley stressed the good working relationship the Charlotte school district has with the Charlotte health department. Officials from the two jurisdictions began meeting last week about how to prepare. “We’re on top of this,” he said, adding that the district stands down when the health department takes action.
“If they make a suggestion, we’re going to do what they suggest. If they say close your school tomorrow, we close our school tomorrow. But they haven’t said that.”
