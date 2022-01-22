Operating from the tiny Polk County town of Dundee, start-up company Tree Defender is poised for a big role in the more-than-decade old war on the devastating citrus greening disease.
A fairer fight could be ahead, courtesy of an individual mesh covering shown to give newly planted trees a way to spend their formative years free of the disease.
Tree Defender, a company founded by multi-generational citrus growers Scotty Thompson and Thomas A. Thayer Jr., has sold more than one million of the coverings to growers in Florida, California and Puerto Rico struggling to fend off the pinhead-sized psyllid that carries the bacteria responsible for greening, Thompson said in a recent interview.
“The right thing at the right time,” Thompson said of the individual coverings composed of monofilament high density polyethylene with a mesh size of 50 (0.29 mm diameter holes). The hole size is large enough to let in light and air but too small to let in the psyllid, he said.
Until the coverings, nothing was working as hoped, Thompson said.
“When greening came into play, we thought we could spray it out of here. That didn’t work,” he said.
Thompson said growers in Florida’s citrus region voiced skepticism about a mesh bag costing less than $10 working when other more expensive approaches had failed.
By the time Tree Defender put its first coverings on the market, greening had growers on the ropes. They were losing on both the production ad market-share fronts.
Paying harvesters became difficult, Thompson said.
“I think it was a very critical time for this to happen.”
Still, growers thought the idea of simply keeping “the bug off the tree” was “too outside the box,” Thompson said.
“We said, ‘Don’t believe us,’ but ‘just do it,’” he recalled.
Tree Defender gave each grower a few dozen of the mesh bags. As expected, Thompson said, they came back to buy a few hundred and later a few thousand.
The mesh was originally developed to protect newly planted commercial citrus trees inside greenhouses from greening. If they worked well indoors, they might work equally well in the groves, Thompson and Thayer decided.
“We saw 30% growth inside the bags in the first months,” Thompson said. “With larger bags we’re seeing a 50% increase.”
Thompson said Florida’s uncovered orange trees typically do not start producing fruit until age four.
“We’re now seeing fruit at age two and a half years,” he said.
“The trees grow so fast we have to keep bumping up the size” of the coverings, Thompson added.
Tree Defender is now looking at the effectiveness of bags of 8 feet and 12 feet.
“That is what’s got us so excited,” he said.
He and his crews have yet to find a psyllid as the covered trees grow and the covering size increases, Thompson said.
Many Florida growers, perhaps the majority, are now leaving the coverings untied at the trunk of the tree to let in beneficial bugs that prey on harmful worms and mites, according to Thompson.
“We’re now seeing this as a rule,” he said of leaving the bottoms untied.
"The reason is that the greening psyllid does not tunnel,” he said. “When they jump off a leaf, they kind of float with the wind.”
A covered tree with an untied bottom often has a resident lizard to prevent unwanted pests.
“If anything does get into that bag,” the lizard eats it, Thompson said.
In one test, Thompson said researchers put a covered tree untied at the base inside a chamber. Then they filled the chamber with the psyllids.
“Not a single psyllid found its way into the bottom of the bag,” he said.
Leaving the base untied makes the job of installing covers much easier and faster, Thompson noted.
The coverings are arriving in groves throughout Southwest Florida. But growers want to see more before taking on new costs after years of losing production and market share to greening, said Kait Shaw, executive director of the Peace River Valley Citrus Growers Association in Arcadia.
Production spikes from newly covered trees could change a lot of minds, said Shaw, whose organization represents growers and production operators in DeSoto, Hardee, Manatee, Sarasota counties and northern Charlotte County.
“All the growers I’ve talked to have just started using them,” she said, noting they have not yet reached the fruit-bearing stage of growth necessary for an assessment.
Meanwhile, testing has given Tree Defender a lot of new material for the company sales brochure, Thompson said. “Even without greening I’d use this for growing citrus trees.”
Testing, he said, has shown mesh covered trees lower irrigation needs and can cut water use by 20%. That 20% drop also applies to a reduced number of herbicides needed around the base of the trees, Thompson said.
With the enclosed trunk, nutrient runoff is reduced, he said.
And when a freeze sets into a grove, ice fills the tiny mesh holes, holding in warmth inside the bag and creating “an igloo,” Thomson said.
“It is a hothouse effect,” he said, putting the increased heat inside the bag at 6 degrees Fahrenheit.
Dr. Fernando Alferez, a University of Florida associate professor and citrus horticulturist, has studied the coverings and their effectiveness against the psyllid the past four years. He is eager to learn more from some harvesting of covered test trees next month. But his assessment today is that the coverings modify the inside environment “in a way that trees like.”
The density of the fruit — a gauge of the juice inside — and its sweetness are so far enhanced by life inside the bag, according to Alferez.
As a grower along Polk County’s ridge, Thompson has seen a lot of groves disappear the last few decades. Many growers have spent their last dollar, he said in their fights with greening.
“Now we’re starting to see a lot of these people come back,” added Thompson, who said he expects growers who are showing improved production from the mesh coverings will look more attractive to lenders at planting time.
Tree Defender intends to ask Florida’s agriculture commissioner to develop a cost- sharing arrangement with growers who want to use the bags but are too strapped financially to cover their full costs.
Florida has about a half-million acres of citrus groves. Any grower will tell you that is a whole lot less acreage than in the early 2000s, before greening and its devastation.
Thompson said he thinks the Tree Defender products could help save the grove lands still left.
“This industry has been such a big part of our lives,” he said. “It is a feel-good thing for us to do.”
