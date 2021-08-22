With the help of a $15,000 grant, Feline Friends of Southwest Florida will provide spay and neuter surgeries for feral and outdoor cats in DeSoto, which is a predominately underserved community, according to a Feline Friends press release.
ARCADIA — Feline Friends of Southwest Florida announced new efforts to limit the outdoor and feral cat overpopulation in DeSoto County.
With the help of a $15,000 grant from Florida Animal Friend, the organization will focus on providing spay and neuter surgeries for feral and outdoor cats in DeSoto, which is a predominately underserved community, according to a Feline Friends press release.
“This grant from Florida Animal Friend precisely fits with our mission. We both seek to reduce the uncontrolled growth of the homeless cat population in DeSoto county through proactive spay/neuter efforts,” said Cathy Worster, Feline Friends president.
"Our mission is to end the unnecessary breeding cycle of homeless cats, immediately improve their quality of life, and assist the citizens in DeSoto County who serve as their caregivers.”
On an annual basis, the Florida Animal Friends’ Board of Directors review grant applications from nonprofit and municipal agencies across Florida, awarding grant funding to those who further its mission to help save the lives of countless unwanted cats and dogs.
Feline Friends, a nonprofit animal welfare group that specializes in spaying and neutering outdoor cats, is one of many organizations chosen across the state as grant recipients for 2021.
