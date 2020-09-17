Arcadia’s proposed 2020-21 budget of nearly $19 million reflects fiscal pain and difficult choices but not the washout City Hall feared when the COVID-19 pandemic set in early in the year.
New equipment purchases and capital improvements had to go largely by the wayside, as did pay increases for city employees, said Terry Stewart, city administrator.
“We have no raises for employees, and the only equipment purchase is one police vehicle,” Stewart said in an interview. “So, we have tightened the belt really strongly.”
The budget picture, Stewart said, benefited from an uptick in property valuations and an anticipated bump in sales tax collections from a late-spring easing of statewide COVID-19 restrictions.
To pay for the general fund portion of $5.6 million, city officials have set a tentative millage rate of 8.617 mills, which reflects a rollback rate by which the new millage will generate the same amount of revenue as in the last budget year. The millage rate is the amount of property tax charged for each $1,000 of assessed taxable value.
“We had an increase in overall values. So, we will collect more dollars,” said Stewart, who knows the difficulty and challenges that accompany failing property values. He took Arcadia’s administrator post two years ago after retiring as city manager of Cape Coral, a Lee County community that became ground zero for the nation’s housing foreclosure crisis in the late 2000s.
Cape Coral’s property values, which accounted for 60 percent of city revenues, crashed and left huge fiscal distress, Stewart said. By contrast, he added, “Our ad valorem taxes make up 25 percent of the general fund budget.”
For Arcadia to gain the balance required, it cut nearly a third from last fiscal year’s budget of $27.6 million, according to Stewart, but completion of over $8 million in capital improvement projects eased some of the difficulty. In these instances, completion of utilities projects enabled the city to drop the water and sewer enterprise fund from $17.5 million to $8.8 million, the budget shows.
The $19 million tentatively approved at an early September public hearing cuts the general fund to $5.6 million and decreases self-sufficient enterprise funds that must pay for themselves by 10.94 percent. Water and sewer’s $8.8 million is the largest total, followed by the airport fund at $2,036,668, solid-waste collection at a little more than $1 million and projects funded by local option sales taxes at $977,169.
Public safety’s proposed $2.3 million is a drop of about $100,000 from the previous year. The proposed total includes $1,911,941 in salaries, up from $1,887,235 last fiscal year. The increase is from $13,479 in new spending from a $50,000 government grant and a decrease in insurance costs.
Overall, said Stewart, “We are actually back to where we were four years ago” on revenue and expenses.
Added Stewart, “Most of the most recent capital improvements we were working on were funded by either grants” or a combination of grants and loans.
This includes a $15 million water-system upgrade, according to Stewart. Arcadia is also applying for a multi-million-dollar grant to improve stormwater drainage, he said.
The City is also in the first phase of a sewer system rebuild that will take four to five years, the administrator said, putting the cost at “upwards of $25 million.”
Arcadia’s improved financial condition is in contrast to several years ago, when a state government’s audit committee cautioned the City’s rainy-day funds were too low. “We were able to get out from under the review” by beefing up reserve funds, Stewart said.
Today, Arcadia has a minimum reserve of 17 percent that continues to grow, according to Stewart. “At the end of the coming year, we will be at 29 percent.”
Much of the depletion of the rainy day fund came from the upfront costs Arcadia incurred in recovering from 2017’s Hurricane Irma. “We put up close to $2 million” for recovery, Stewart said.
“We got most of it back from FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) because we documented everything. We had to spend those dollars first.”
Arcadia’s final budget hearing is at 5:01 p.m. Sept, 21 in council chambers.
