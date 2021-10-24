Paranormal group investigates historic opera house in Arcadia

ARCADIA — The voice of a child crying "Help me" turned a pitch-black room even colder Saturday night during a paranormal search at the Historic Heard Opera House in Arcadia.
The distorted voice broke through on a modified speaker called a spirit box amplifier — transmitting radio frequencies while eliminating white noise — used by paranormal investigators to pick up voices of lingering spirits.
The Sarasota Paranormal Investigative Science team led a handful of ghost enthusiasts — and some skeptics — through the two-story opera house at 106 W. Oak St., built in 1906.
"I'm in engineering," said skeptic Mark Henderson, of Sarasota, "so I look for 'How did that happen or why did that happen,' but I'm open-minded enough that if there's something I can't explain ... I'll be interested."
Before J.J. Heard built the opera house in 1906, the building served as an orphanage until it, along with most of the primarily wooden structures on what is now West Oak Street and the city's historic district, burned down in 1905.
One belief is a man overseeing the orphanage took a liking to a young girl and, when her adoption became possible, the man got jealous and turned violent toward the girl, according to Brittany Ann, 36, lead investigator of the team.
Ann is considered claircognizant, which means she can psychically communicate with spiritual beings by touch and energy, as well as through other senses.
"I think he's holding on to her," Ann said. "He can't let go of her. He must have her."
Ann and husband Daniel Scott, 34, have been investigating paranormal experiences and locations professionally since 2015, but have been together even longer.
Over the years, their investigations number in the hundreds, Scott said.
This isn't the first time they've encountered the girl and the male aggressor in that front room.
The team has come to call the little girl Sarah.
Loosely, they call the man "nasty guy."
When interacting with the the spirits in that room, the team's electromagnetic field testers lit up and beeped relentlessly Saturday night.
"There’s nothing influencing it (otherwise)," said Tiffany Phelan, who has been following SPIS for years. "It just goes up and what we are saying and thinking is that it could be an indication of a spirit being in here."
Through their own research and conversations with local historic organizations, the SPIS team believes the girl lived at the orphanage until either falling out of, or being thrown from, a window in one of the front rooms of the building overlooking West Oak Street.
"Hearing that little girl come through the SBA and say 'Help me,'" Ann said with tears in her eyes. "I think everybody in the room felt that emotion, that sadness and that energy she was feeling."
The team has investigated the opera house more than 15 times and continues to learn more about the building, its nuances, and the spirits that reside within and around it upon each new investigation.
"They (the spirits) know when you’re here," Ann said. "Everybody can sense it if you’re focusing for it."
Ann went on to say that you can feel the chills and tingling on your body.
"When you’re having a physical spiritual encounter, it feels like a bunch of Halloween cobwebs placed over you with little electrodes going through it," she said. "You do get cold. Those are some things that happen."
The little girl's cry wasn't the only paranormal experience Saturday night.
Sharon Straughn was sitting in the main theater room of the opera house.
With the building's power turned off, the theater hall was dark other than the red glow of an exit sign toward the eastern side of the room.
Straughn decided to take some random photos of the room with her iPhone.
She found out soon after that she was not alone.
"I saw it and (thought), 'Did I really just take that?'"
After going back through those shots, she saw what looked to be a spirit dancing on the old wooden floor of the room.
Regular opera house volunteers were also experiencing oddities that night.
A stairwell leads into the main entry on the second level for the opera house.
Volunteer Danny Mastrodonato was overseeing the paranormal group Saturday night when he heard something strange.
While walking down the stairs from the main hall to Oak Street, he said he heard someone following him.
"I've walked these steps like a thousand times and never heard anything (like that)," he said. "Tonight, I was walking down the steps and heard the heavy footsteps of someone behind me.
"I looked back and nothing was there."
In another room outlooking West Oak Street, another opera house volunteer, David Neads, felt something touch his index and ring fingers.
When the SPIS team moved their equipment into the room, a voice came through the spirit box amplifier device calling out "David," asking Neads to return.
While in the room, Neads said he felt his arm go numb and eventually had to leave feeling overwhelmed by the experience.
"I always felt there was something (in the air here) that is hard to explain," Neads said
The building is currently owned and operated by nonprofit Team Arcadia.
Team Arcadia board member Liz Perkins said she's felt nothing but positive energy when in the building.
"We have yoga classes now, and our yoga teacher said when she was here the first time she felt someone pushing her down the stairs," Perkins said, "but I’ve never felt that. I’ve just felt very positive energy every time I’m here."
"I really do think there is a desire to bring this (opera house and the arts) back for the community, and to be a unifying factor in the community," Perkins continued. "There are some cultural and socioeconomic divides, and we (Team Arcadia) really want this to be accessible for everyone.
"The nice thing about restoring this building is that we are bringing life to the street again, and there is music going out into the street again."
To learn more about the Historic Heard Opera House and the many community programs Team Arcadia offers, go to Facebook.com/OperaHouseArcadia.
To get involved, you can email heardhistoricoperahouse@yahoo.com
Sarasota Paranormal Investigative Science can be found by searching their name on YouTube, Facebook, and other social media outlets.
SPIS can also be reached through their website SPISParanormal.com.
