SARASOTA - Governor Ron DeSantis announced earlier this week federal approval for direct payment to parents of school age children receiving free or reduced meals. Parents should receive the automatic payments in June.
The Department of Children and Families, in partnership with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, developed Florida’s Pandemic EBT Program, known as P-EBT, and will issue payments during the month of June to more than 2.1 million children who have temporarily lost access to free and reduced-price school meals during COVID-19-related school closures.
If your child was receiving free and reduced-price school meals prior to the school closures on March 16, 2020, you will receive a one-time benefit of $5.70 per day for 55 days and per child. If your child was eligible for the free and reduced-price school meals program after March 16, you will receive a pro-rated amount.
“I applaud President Trump and the United States Department of Agriculture for allowing states to identify gaps in services and develop new and needed programs that will help parents be reassured that their children continue to receive healthy lunches ,” said Gov. DeSantis in a press release.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act allows for states to issue P-EBT as a supplemental benefit for households with children who temporarily lost access to free and reduced-price school meals due to pandemic-related school closures.
Families eligible to receive free or reduced-priced school meals will automatically receive this benefit during the month of June. No further action is needed from recipients.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.