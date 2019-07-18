Park it here ... new benches in town

Clayton Anderson (left) and Yosmel Mantilla with Arcadia Parks and Recreation remove an old bench for the delivery of a new one at the Arcadian newspaper offices on S. Polk. The new bench with green wrought iron and fresh planking is one of about two dozen refinished at the Florida Department of Corrections facility in DeSoto County. They're being placed around the city. This bench delivered Thursday, said Carrie Skinner, the recreation department's manager, is the last one over a few months of restoration work.
