Police lights

A 23-year-old passenger from Port Charlotte died Thursday evening in a single-vehicle crash on Kings Highway in DeSoto County, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

According to a news release, the driver, also a 23-year-old male from Port Charlotte, was traveling north on Kings Highway, south of County Road 761, and lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle traveled into the east grassy shoulder, collided with the guardrail and overturned, FHP stated.

The passenger was reportedly not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries, according to the press release.

The driver was cited with careless driving involving a death, which carries a mandatory court appearance.

Neither the driver nor passenger have been identified. FHP recently changed their news release policy to no longer immediately release the name or names of victims and other personally identifiable information, due to Marsy's Law.

