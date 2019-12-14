Supporters of the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County joined in a Pubsie Onesie Crawl on Friday in downtown Punta Gorda. The idea was to benefit homeless pets. The nonprofit dates to the 1960s and the pub crawl tapped into five downtown hotspots: Celtic Ray Public House, F.M. Don's, Leroy's Southern Kitchen & Bar, TT's Tiki Bar and the River City Grill. At the end participants drew for prizes.

