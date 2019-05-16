The Peace River Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, or DAR, met in March and April at the Arcadia Beef ‘O’ Brady’s.
In attendance for the March 12 meeting were Sharon Shatney, Shirley Dooley, Charlotte Orr, Louise Gibson, Belinda Montgomery, Ruth Dunn, Valorie Sherman Sidorski, Marilyn Gallant, Valerie Colbert and Florida State Regent Dawn Lemongello. Guests were Sue Smedley, Lt. Col. Ronald Baynes with the DeSoto High JROTC and our DAR JROTC winner Rachel Berndt.
The program was presented by Lt. Col. Baynes, JROTC commanding officer at DeSoto High, with a slideshow and talk on the DeSoto County JROTC. He introduced Cadet Berndt, who talked about her JROTC experience, school and future goals. She would receive at the April JROTC Awards Night a certificate, pin and check from the Peace River Chapter. We also welcomed Dawn Lemongello, who gave a talk on the DAR. Sharon Shatney presented a baby quilt to Valerie Colbert for the Linus Project. It was made by her mother, who passed away in September 2018. Hostesses were Louise Gibson and Valorie Sidorski; decorations were for St. Patrick’s Day, with St. Patty cookies and cupcakes for dessert.
Peace River Chapter DAR also held its April 9 at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s. In attendance were Sharon Shatney, Shirley Dooley, Charlotte Orr, Louise Gibson, Ruth Orr, Beverly Schoen, Belinda Montgomery, Valorie Sidorski, Valerie Colbert and Marilyn Gallant. Guests were Sue Smedley and June Mannis, mother of Valerie Colbert.
At this meeting the new officers for the next two years, 2019-2021, were installed: Louise Gibson as Regent, Valorie Sidorski as Vice Regent, Shirley Dooley as Treasurer, and Valorie Sidorski as Registrar. Chaplain Muriel Hall will be installed at the May meeting. We have one new member’s application in progress—Jessica Plymale. Hostess was Valorie Sidorski with an Easter theme, Shirley Dooley brought Easter cookies for dessert.
