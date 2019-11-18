Ryan Sharp Hosting

Ryan Sharp, the founder of Perennial Film Festival, will host the festival for its third year.

PUNTA GORDA — When something is perennial, it’s persistent, enduring, never-ending. Films submitted to the Perennial Film Festival hope to have messages that are just that.

The third annual Perennial Film Festival provides an avenue for local filmmakers to present their work to the community. The festival also is an official fundraiser for the Wounded Warrior Project, raising money for Tunnels2Towers and local American Legion posts.

The festival will go from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda. The awards ceremony will be from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9.

Founded by filmmaker Ryan Sharp, the festival was created when Sharp felt there were missing needs for beginning and student filmmakers in other festivals.

“I feel like there’s a lot of bias within the industry,” Sharp said, “specifically towards conservative and Christian thought. I wanted to make sure all voices were heard and have a dialogue between people with differing opinions.”

There are eight categories of films directors can enter in, including short-shorts that are less than five minutes to animated films. These thought-provoking films will cover a range of topics from cancer survival, veterans with PTSD, homelessness and red tide.

So far, the festival has received over 150 film submissions from all over the world, Sharp said. The festival will ultimately screen around 12 films that Saturday, but all submissions will receive evaluations from fellow filmmakers.

Filmmakers will then share stories and answer questions from the audience between screenings. Audience members can fill out ballots to evaluate each film, which are then tallied to determine the winners.

Attendees must be 15 and older. No pets will be allowed.

A day pass to the event is $20, while a weekend pass is $35. Military day passes are $15 and $25 for the weekend. Tickets can be purchased at www.PerennialFilmFestival.com/tickets.

Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com

