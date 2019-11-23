You love your dog. He's happy, he wags his tail, he's adorable — until he pees on the floor.
But don't yell at him just yet. A new study shows that training based on punishment, or aversive training, can have detrimental side effects to your dog's well-being, according to a study conducted by Universidade do Porto in Portugal.
The study performed a comprehensive evaluation of both short-term and long-term effects of aversive and reward-based training on a pet dog's welfare. Ninety-two pet dogs were studied and placed into two separate groups. Three groups had reward-based training, whereas four groups had aversive-base training.
These dogs were video recorded to watch for stress-related behaviors and their saliva was analyzed for the concentration of cortisol, the chemical indicating stress.
Dogs in aversive-based training "displayed more stress-related behaviors, spent more time in tense and low behavioral states and more time panting during training sessions," the study said. These dogs also had higher levels of cortisol and seemed more pessimistic in tasks compared to their reward-based trained counterparts.
So, don't yell at Fido, no matter how much he ruined your carpet.
And if you don't have a dog and want to train him or her in a positive, rewarding way, the Charlotte County Animal Welfare League currently has 40 adoptable dogs, as well as 50 adoptable cats, three rabbits and two pigs.
The Animal Welfare League is at 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The shelter is closed Mondays.
Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Upon adoption, residents can open a fortune cookie available at the front lobby. Inside each cookie is a different discount: $10 off, $20 off, half-price, and a waived adoption fee.
Adoption Fees for Dogs:
- Adults larger than 25 pounds: $130
- Adults smaller than 25 pounds: $220
- Puppies that will be larger than 25 pounds: $160
- Puppies that are going to be smaller than 25 pounds: $220
- Dogs older than 7 years are half-off
Adoption Fees for Cats:
- Older than 6 months: $75
- Kittens: $100
- FIV and FELV positive: $45
- Cats older than 7 years are half-off
To view available pets, visit www.AWLShelter.org/Adopt. To learn more information, call 941-625-6720.
email: liz.hardaway@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.