PORT CHARLOTTE — Good news, cat ladies. Your cat does love you.

Yes, despite their aloof and independent nature, cats form bonds to their owners much like dogs and kids to their parents.

According to a September study published in scientific journal Current Biology, cats can form insecure and secure bonds with their caregivers.

The difference between these two bonds can be shown when a caregiver returns from a brief absence. If a child, cat or dog is relaxed when the caregiver returns, they have a secure bond. Insecure children and pets, though, get excessively clingy or avoid the caregiver.

The study showed 65 percent of cats seemed to be securely bonded with their humans, the same ratio shown in infants.

Want to form a secure relationship with a cat or dog?

The shelter currently has 40 adoptable dogs, 60 cats, a pig and two rabbits.

The shelter is at 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The shelter is closed Mondays.

Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.

Upon adoption, residents can open a fortune cookie available at the front lobby. Inside each cookie is a different discount: $10 off, $20 off, half-price, and a waived adoption fee.

Adoption Fees for Dogs:

Adults larger than 25 pounds: $130

Adults smaller than 25 pounds: $220

Puppies that will be larger than 25 pounds: $160

Puppies that are going to be smaller than 25 pounds: $220

Dogs older than 7 years are half-off

Adoption Fees for Cats:

Older than 6 months: $75

Kittens: $100

FIV and FELV positive: $45

Cats older than 7 years are half-off

To view available pets, visit www.AWLShelter.org/Adopt. 941-625-6720

