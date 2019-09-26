DeSoto County first-responders and commissioners honored Quniya Kirkland (holding resolution) Tuesday for her bravery under tough circumstances, dialing dispatchers on Sept. 2, staying on the phone and sharing information as paramedic crews arrived. The 3-year-old's mother had collapsed and the youngster dialed 9-1-1. For coolness under fire and for coming to her mother's rescue, she was given awards and a stuffed unicorn. Congratulations, Quniya!
