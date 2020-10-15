It looks different than what you'd expect.
Florida Department of Transportation released a map view last week of what a roundabout would look like on a rural intersection on Bermont Road. The intersection has been a scene of six fatal accidents since 2016, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
The intersection is where east-west Bermont Road, or State Road 74, crossed north-south U.S. 31. These are two long and straight rural roads where drivers including those hauling gravel reach high speeds.
Traffic has been increasing with high production out of a number of gravel mines, and rapid development of a master-planned community, Babcock Ranch, 10 miles south of Bermont Road.
The roundabout from above looks like a sea creature waving its tentacles, because state engineers opted to push the actual roundabout northwest of the current intersection. This was partly to accommodate gas lines, FDOT officials told the Charlotte County Punta Gorda Municipal Planning Organization last week. Also, however, adding the shift in the road is expected to slow down drivers.
It's not clear when the roundabout would actually be built. So far, the state has spent $1.2 million on the design study. Next, the state must acquire land and pay for construction costs. That money has not been allocated, and FDOT has been told to expect budget cuts due to reduced funding from the federal gas tax.
The state and county have been debating this intersection since 2005, resulting in first, a flashing light at the site that failed to prevent a fatal accident. Then a traffic signal was installed with the intention of adding a roundabout later.
MPO Director Gary Harrell said he believes the roundabout will be built.
"Normally, there is too much invested for it not to go to construction," he said. "We’ll know when it is programmed for construction when the FDOT Tentative Work Program is put out, later this fall."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.