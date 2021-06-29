VENICE — Development Services Director Jeff Shrum led the Planning Commission through another discussion of the draft land-use regulations Tuesday - then had one more matter to bring up.
It wasn't on the agenda.
"Unfortunately, I'm not going to be with you to finalize this project," he said, announcing he's leaving the city in a month for a private sector position.
"Jeff, you know you will be missed," Commission Chair Barry Snyder said. "And by me in particular."
The purpose of the meeting was to make any final changes to the draft regulations and approve publishing them on the city website, VeniceGov.com, for comment.
That will happen sometime next week, Shrum said.
They'll also be circulated to the city's Technical Review Committee, which includes all the city's departments, and to the Environment Advisory, Historic Preservation and Architectural Review boards, which had earlier weighed in on regulations affecting their duties.
The public comment period will likely run through the end of August, with input from the boards coming in September.
Shrum said he expects the regulations to go through at least two more drafts before the City Council discusses them.
The Planning Commission made few changes Tuesday, though one might run generate some controversy.
The regulations would impose strict height limits in some parts of the city, while allowing for additional height in others.
The Commission has decision-making authority over most other exceptions, Snyder said, and ought to have it regarding height, with an appeal to the Council, which holds the authority now.
That means an adverse decision has to be appealed to court.
But over the years, Council members have generally considered decisions about height to be something the public wants elected officials to make.
"It's a hot-button issue with Council members," said Commissioner Bill Willson, a former Council member.
But he agreed with Snyder.
"If you have two opportunities to have it discussed, we can be the bad guys up front," he said.
The remaining commissioners lined up with Snyder as well.
"Trying to keep it out of court … has a benefit to it," he said.
They also agreed to have staff propose standards that would protect the city's apartment district surrounding John Nolen Park a couple of blocks south of City Hall by prohibiting the future development of single-family dwellings.
It's the most unique area in the city and ought to be preserved, Willson said.
Because the Commission wrapped up its work Tuesday, the meeting set for Wednesday has been cancelled.
