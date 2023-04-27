featured Plea hearing scheduled for fatal crash defendant Open plea planned for May 23 Staff Report Apr 27, 2023 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kiara Rishelle Morant PHOTO PROVIDED BY DCSO Maleena Faith Valdez was killed in 2022 when an SUV jumped the curb near a playground and struck her. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARCADIA — The defendant in the death of a child is scheduled to make an open plea next month.Kiara Morant, 19, was arrested in 2022 on charges of causing death or serious injury while driving without a valid license in connection to a car crash at Imagination Station Preschool in Arcadia.According to court documents, Morant will appear for a plea hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 23 at the DeSoto County Courthouse. Maleena Valdez, 4, was a student at the preschool. Authorities allege that Morant was the one behind the wheel of an SUV when it jumped a curb on East Magnolia Street on March 16 last year.The SUV went through the fence of the preschool before striking the two girls in the playground.One of those girls, who was 5, was evacuated to a local hospital with serious injuries. Due to Marsy's Law, she has not been identified.Maleena Valdez was also transported to a Naples hospital where she later died from her injuries.Valdez's identity was confirmed by family and friends on social media, who later organized a memorial event for the child at Imagination Station.Morant was originally released on bail in the immediate aftermath of the crash for driving without a license.When the fatal charges were added, Morant turned herself in to the Lee County Sheriff's Office and was extradited back to DeSoto County.Morant is being held at DeSoto County Jail awaiting her next court appearance.Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Maleena Faith Valdez Law Kiara Morant Desoto County Criminal Law Car Crash Imagination Station Desoto County Courthouse Lee County Sheriff's Office Desoto County Jail Imagination Station Preschool Trending Now Blueberry season is in full bloom, but short is supply ‘The Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden shares cancer diagnosis: ‘It can work out’ The mini-series 'Dead Ringers,' the miracle of life balances on the precipice of death Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Blueberry season is in full bloom, but short is supply ‘The Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden shares cancer diagnosis: ‘It can work out’ The mini-series 'Dead Ringers,' the miracle of life balances on the precipice of death Latest e-Edition The Daily Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
