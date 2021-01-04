Christal Boothe, 34, is reported missing, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
She was last known to be near Sheehan Boulevard in Port Charlotte, police said. She was also reportedly at Sunshine Villa Apartments on Gertrude Avenue in Port Charlotte.
Police said Boothe may be with a black man in a white Cadillac sedan. She reportedly has ties to both Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
Anyone with information on Boothe’s whereabouts is asked to contact CCSO at 941-639-0013, message the agency on Facebook or send a tip through CCSO’s mobile app.
