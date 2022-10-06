Alexis Abraham Palafox

Alexis Abraham Palafox

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY DCSO

ARCADIA -- An argument over DeSoto County's curfew led to a man being charged with attacking a police officer.

Alexis Abraham Palafox, 27, was charged by the Arcadia Police Department with one count each of battery against a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments