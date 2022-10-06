ARCADIA -- An argument over DeSoto County's curfew led to a man being charged with attacking a police officer.
Alexis Abraham Palafox, 27, was charged by the Arcadia Police Department with one count each of battery against a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.
The arrest arose out of an encounter between police and Palafox on Sunday outside a Speedway gas station, according to the arrest report.
Several cars were found lined up at the gas station in the early morning hours of Oct. 2, in violation of the county's 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and despite the station being closed. APD officers proceeded to make the motorists leave the location.
At that time, Palafox exited his vehicle and approached the officers. According to the report, he began to argue with them about waiting in line for gas.
Palafox refused to leave several times, and allegedly approached one officer in an "aggressive manner" and had to be pushed back. After he continued to act aggressively, officers attempted to place him under arrest.
The suspect repeatedly attempted to resist being arrested, according to the report, pulling away his arms to avoid being put in handcuffs. He was eventually put in handcuffs, but allegedly refused to walk and follow the officers' instructions.
When Palafox was later placed in a patrol vehicle, he allegedly kicked one officer in the chest to try and escape the vehicle. He failed, and was transported to DeSoto County Jail.
Palafox was later released from custody on Tuesday on $2,000 total bond.
