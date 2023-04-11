Police Beat for April 13, 2023 By SUE ERWIN Staff Writer Apr 11, 2023 Apr 11, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:Geoffrey Allen Hoffman, 64, Woodstock, GA. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $500.Desiree Lakaia Wright, 26, Tampa. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none. Spock McCowen, 56, 29000 block of South Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: petit theft third or subsequent offense. Bond: none.Cody James Thomas, 27, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional bodily harm. Bond: none.Melissa Lee Verry, 47, 200 block of Lomond Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, possessing or using drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.James Allan Murray, 40, 1000 block of Marcus Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.Jason Christopher Koder, 39, 2000 block of Lee Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,770.Deiran Manual Gil Colmenarez, 37, 2000 block of Ambrose Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: fail to register motor vehicle. Bond: $1,000.Jess Shehorn, 27, Mount Pulaski, IL. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.Gabriel Perez, 40, Homestead, FL. Charges: failure to appear for a misdemeanor, underlying charge. Bond: $4,000.Shannon Diprato, 50, 100 block of Quails Run Blvd, Englewood. Charge: DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $500.Kyle Mckinnon Qualls, 22, Cape Coral, FL. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: None.The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:Pheneathius Sharbrail Brown, 30, Lakes Wales, FL. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: None.The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:Brian Mitchell Herndon, 36, block of North Port. Charge: larceny/grand theft $100 to $750. Bond: $1,500.The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:Oleksandr Fedor, 21, 7000 block of Berwick Street, North Port. Charge: probation violation written threats to kill or injure. Bond: none.Steven Alan Lowell, 39, 1000 block of Remus Avenue, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.Raymond Edwin Schott, 50, 12000 block of South Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: contempt of court — possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $4,000.Thomas Joseph Sousa, 21, 5000 block of Linda Drive, North Port. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $20,000.Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters Compiled by Sue Erwin Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Two brothers arrested for suspected gang activity North Port stolen car found in DeSoto Co.: Two arrested Citrus forecast sees little change Hilary Swank gives birth to twins COLUMN: The times, they are a-changin' for DeSoto County Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Two brothers arrested for suspected gang activity North Port stolen car found in DeSoto Co.: Two arrested Citrus forecast sees little change Hilary Swank gives birth to twins COLUMN: The times, they are a-changin' for DeSoto County Latest e-Edition The Daily Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.