The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Mario Alberto Flores-Tovar, 21, Sarasota. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, possession of synthetic cannabinoids and knowingly abuse a temporary tag. Bond: $8,500.
Kassandra Argueta-Jimenez, 20, Sarasota. Charge: possession of synthetic cannabinoids. Bond: $5,000.
Frederick Bruce Schott, 67, 200 block of Venezia Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $90.
Christopher Michael Wilson, 42, 5000 block of Papaya Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Dequan Jamal Jones, 28, 1000 block of Dragonfly Avenue, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Ronnie Eugene Clegg, 43, Little Rock, Arkansas. Charges: five counts of off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $10,500.
Flavio Lucio Lopez, 42, Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license is suspended third offense. Bond: none.
Rowdy Williams, 21, Davenport, Florida. Charges: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked, reckless driving first offense. Bond: $2,000.
Hakeem Victor, 21, Bradenton. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Craig Michael Ward, 49, Arcadia. Charges: violation of probation or community control, and failure to appear for a felony. Bond: none.
Wendy Lee Thurman, 53, Arcadia. Charges: petit theft third offense, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Lindsay Sherry Bouchard, 38, 3000 block of Babbit Avenue, North Port. Charges: probation violation petit theft third conviction, probation violation possess drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Christopher Dale Davis, 51, 7000 block of Jeffrey Avenue, North Port. Charge: probation violation possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Patricia Ann Ritchell, 54, 200 block of Wayne Road, Rotonda West. Charge: two counts of DUI with damage to person or property, two counts of hit and run leaving the scene of a crash. Bond: $1,240.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Andrew Scott Mosher, 30, 20000 block of Dante Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: hit and run accident/leaving scene without identification. Bond: $120.
Johnathan David Nemetz, 19, 300 block of Hillview Road, Venice. Charges: aggravated stalking/harass cyberstalk, lewd/lascivious behavior/battery on a victim age 12 to 17, interfere with custody of a minor. Bond: none.
Compiled by Sue Erwin
