ARCADIA — Two men were arrested Thursday in DeSoto County after posting signs that suggested they could help people — but authorities believe it was a scam, according to DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.
Jose E. Churon-Gomez and Moises David Churon-Gomez were arrested, according to DeSoto County Sheriff's Office in a social media post.
"They were posting signs representing one of their companions as a 'Healer,'" the Sheriff's Office stated in a social media post. "Meaning they have the power to cure people of problems relating to affairs of the heart, forms of card readings, and connecting the living to those who have passed on."
The signs, which were in Spanish, said the healer would be able to cure evils and put separated people together, in mercy. Another sign suggested it could help with sexual impotence.
"These types of groups are known to have stolen thousands of dollars from hard-working people through confidence schemes," the Sheriff's Office stated online. "If you or someone you know has been manipulated into these false schemes, or if you have seen anyone hanging signs like these, please report any information by calling DCSO at (863) 993-4700, or report to our tip line at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477)."
No information on the duo was available at the website for the DeSoto County Jail.
"So far we have not received any calls from potential victims," it stated.
