A woman who was kidnapped, beaten and held hostage by a homeless man was rescued by a passerby in Arcadia on Saturday, police say.
Richard Lewis Mink, 39, went to a woman’s home and would not leave or let her leave, an arrest report states.
A friend of the woman came to her home as Mink was holding the woman’s head down on the bed. She pushed Mink off, went outside and told her friend to call 911, a report says. Mink reportedly followed the woman outside, grabbed and choked her and covered her mouth with his hand. The friend reportedly left.
Mink dragged the woman into his car and held onto her hair while he was driving, the report says. He told her, “I’m going to kill you b----, I’m going to drown you,” police say.
Mink drove up to a residence with a pool, where he reportedly said he would drown her. When Mink got out of the car to open the gate, the woman took off running, police say.
Then, Mink reportedly chased after her, took her down the ground and punched her in the mouth, knocking out her two front teeth.
A man driving south on Masters Avenue in Arcadia saw the woman with blood on her face, and stopped because she looked like she was in pain, he said. The woman got into his truck and the man called 911. The stranger told police he saw Mink leave in a red truck.
DeSoto County Fire Rescue responded to assess the woman for injuries, and took her to DeSoto Memorial Hospital for further medical attention.
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Mink and arrested him on charges of false imprisonment and aggravated battery and kidnapping.
He is being held at the DeSoto County Jail on $100,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.