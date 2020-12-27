A Port Charlotte man has been charged with multiple crimes after allegedly shooting a gun in his house because he was angry at a family member, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Around 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve, deputies responded to an active shooter report on Kindred Avenue in Port Charlotte.
Zelph Overton Ridgeway, 62, fled from the scene when deputies arrived, police said.
Ridgeway had been fighting with his family inside the house and then fired a 357 revolver to “scare” his family, according to police.
The man told deputies that his strategy of shooting the gun worked, and his family member apologized, according to police.
Deputies said they found three bullet holes in the hallway, one in the bathroom and the 357 revolver.
The suspect also sucker punched a family member before firing the weapon and said, "I'm gonna kill everybody," according to witness statements.
Ridgeway has three prior convictions of battery.
He was arrested by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 25 on charges of possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, battery second or subsequent offense, violation of probation or community control, out of county warrant, discharging a firearm in public and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
He is being held in the Charlotte County Jail without bond.
