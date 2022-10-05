Sherri Dennis rode out Hurricane Ian at the Animal Welfare League with about 30 dogs and a bunch of cats and kittens.
"I've been staying here since last Monday," Dennis, the shelter's co-director, said. "The animals did tremendously well, considering."
Dennis, who brought her own two dogs to AWL, said her own pets "were fine. I would expect we would have had more thunder," which would cause the dogs to react, she added.
The generator stopped working for 16 hours, and that was because "we didn't understand we were supposed to turn it off every 24 hours."
FEMA brought fuel for the generator, but it still didn't work. Later, it was discovered the generator's serpentine belt and mufflers had broken, Dennis said.
After the storm had passed and roads were passable, a mechanic came out to fix the generator.
Although the power was out for nearly a whole day, the shelter's temperature was comfortable. "I still used a blanket," Dennis said.
"The only time I got scared was when they told the orange zone to evacuate; we're in the orange zone."
But Dennis stayed with the animals. "We had sandbags, food, and bottled water."
She said, "The community is rallying around us with our needs of bottled water, dog and cat food, etc."
Also, "Tampa Rescue came down with supplies as well as a rescue from Nashville."
She said she met with the Humane Society of the United States on Monday.
"The animal rescue community is amazing as is this community."
But more bottled water is needed due to a boil water notice and she said she doesn't want the animals to drink it, even though she was told "the dogs would be OK."
Many of the dogs had been fostered out ahead of the storm. At the time the shelter was full. Because the population will soon be larger, she said more cat and dog food and cat litter in addition to the bottled water will be needed.
Dennis said there was no damage to the buildings despite the fact that it didn't have hurricane shutters.
If you would like to help, drop off your donations at AWL located at 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.