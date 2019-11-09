A man was killed while riding his bicycle Friday night along U.S. 41.
Theophile Muller, 67, was pronounced dead at Bayfront Health on Friday after being transported from the Port Charlotte scene.
According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, at 6:45 p.m. Friday, Muller was attempting to cross southbound traffic on U.S. 41 south of Cochran Boulevard. He was reportedly leaving a business in the 1800 block of U.S. 41.
Jean Joachim, 70, of Port Charlotte, was driving a Ford F-150 southbound on U.S. 41, as Muller entered oncoming traffic, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
Joachim’s vehicle struck Muller and his bike. He landed in the northbound left turn lane, FHP stated.
Authorities note Muller was not wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reports the following arrests:
• Ashleigh Lauren Roberts, 22, 2100 block of Abalom St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by international touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
• Rachel Ann McCall, 42, 22200 block of Yonkers Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $1,500.
• Jeffrey Scott Lebon, 46, 2100 block of Devon St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: not listed.
• Miquez Dijon Johnson, 24, of St. Petersburg. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Marsha Kay Boggs, 47, 100 block of Caddy Rd., Rotonda West. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended, DUI, third violation within 10 years. Bond: $10,000.
• Clinton Joseph Mitchell, 40, 300 block of Camilla Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Kenneth Raymond Campbell, 61, 23000 block of Roundtree, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Guy Douglas Owens Jr., 28, 2200 block of Birchcrest Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor, two counts of off bond/forfeiture/revocations, and five underlying charges. Bond: $6,000.
• Jason Hoban Angell, 39, 2200 block of Austin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
• David Eugene Pinder, 64, 17100 block of Eugene Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, DUI damage to property or another person, and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $6,000.
• Michael Wayne Pearcy, 37, 2300 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.
• Daniel Reymond Dufault, 45, 7600 block of Wexford St., North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Dawn Labette Snyder, 51, 4100 block of Heyward St., North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Michael Robert Jessup, 56, of Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Punta Gorda Police Department reports the following arrests:
• Christopher Lee Lacey, 28, 200 block of Taber St., Punta Gorda. Charges: willfully defraud/attempting to defraud a urine drug test and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $3,500.
Florida Highway Patrol reports the following arrests:
• William Mark Shepard, 53, 4100 block of Worchester Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.