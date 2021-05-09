A 20-year-old Port Charlotte man died late Saturday night when he fell out of the back of a large truck into oncoming traffic in DeSoto County.
No names have been released.
The accident occurred at 11:47 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of State Road 70 and NW Pine Level Street. A 19-year-old Arcadia man was driving a modified military surplus 5-ton truck and had 6 passengers, at least one of whom was in the back of the truck.
The passengers included the Port Charlotte man, a 16-year-old North Port boy, a 20-year-old Port Charlotte woman, an 18-year-old Port Charlotte man, a 20-year-old Venice man and a 20-year-old Port Charlotte woman.
The truck was traveling west on the northern paved and unpaved shoulder of State Road 70, “negotiating a right-hand curve while approaching the intersection with NW Pine Level Street,” according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
At the same time, a 60-year-old Arcadia man was traveling east on State Road 70, negotiating a left-hand curve while approaching the same intersection.
The truck attempted to turn left at the intersection.
In doing so, the Port Charlotte man, who was not restrained, fell out of the back of the truck into the path of the Arcadia man, according to the FHP.
That vehicle hit the man, who later was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.
The crash remains under investigation.
