An Estero Island resident carries empty jerrycans as he walks to get off the island in search of gas, two days after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Major Florida ports have reopened after being closed because of Hurricane Ian.
That could help getting needed supplies — including fuel shipments — to areas of southwestern Florida decimated by the Category 4 storm.
Power outages, fuel shortages and flooding continue to impact and hamper recovery and search and rescue efforts throughout the region.
Some local service stations are out of gasoline. Others unable to operate because of power outages, said Gov. Ron DeSantis during a press briefing on Hurricane Ian Saturday in Fort Myers.
DeSantis said the reopening of ports will help get more need supplies and fuel to impacted areas and areas now isolated or partially submerged because of Ian's mammoth storm surge.
The Port of Tampa reopened on Friday, Sept. 30, after Hurricane Ian missed the Tampa Bay area where it was projected by U.S. hurricane models to hit. Instead, the storm made landfall 150 to 175 miles to the south following a path projected by European forecasters.
“Few people understand the full impact a seaport has on their daily lives until a crisis hits. We are proud to help our community and region get back on its feet following Hurricane Ian and welcome back the fuel and cargo ships that are the lifeblood of our local economy. Port Tampa Bay provides a more than $17 billion economic impact, and touches some 85,000 jobs in our community. Additionally, our port serves as a major energy gateway, providing nearly half of Florida with its fuel supply,” said Paul Anderson, president and CEO at the Port Tampa Bay.
The Port of Jacksonville reopened Saturday morning after also being closed because of Hurricane Ian which stormed through Orlando and up into St. Augustine and the northeastern parts of the state.
The U.S. Coast Guard has also reopened Port Canaveral in Brevard County for some smaller boat but not all larger vessels. The Coast Guard is evaluating the storm’s impacts on the Atlantic coast port.
Post-storm flooding could also impact efforts to get fuel, supplies, and utility repair crews to hurricane damaged areas.
The average price of gas on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Lee County was $3.31 per gallon, according to AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report.
On Saturday, gas prices averaged $3.41 per gallon in Collier County, $3.38 in Sarasota County, $3.29 in Charlotte County, according to AAA.
Regionally prices are highest in Hardee County ($3.50 per gallon), De Soto County ($3.52) and Hendry County ($3.52).
