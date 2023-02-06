ARCADIA — Law enforcement determined a threat made at DeSoto County High School was "not credible."
However, a student alleged to have made the threat has been charged with disrupting or interrupting a school function.
The Arcadia Police Department made an announcement about the reported threat on Facebook Monday morning, describing it as an “isolated incident.”
“Marshal (Quinn) Jones would like to inform any and all concerned parents that there is no threat to the students that attend school,” the post read.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office also stated that the agency is taking part in the investigation, including Criminal Investigation Division detectives.
DCSO later made a second post, clarifying that law enforcement investigated "multiple leads in the case and investigated the school threat posted on social media."
Investigators ultimately deemed that the threat was not credible, but the a charge of disrupting school functions was still sent to the State Attorney's Office.
"This information is being published for public awareness concerning the actions taken by the Sheriff’s Office upon notification of the suspected threat," the second post read. "Additional questions regarding Parent/Guardian notification is a matter to be addressed with the School District Administration."
The DeSoto County School District confirmed on its own social media that the threat was deemed non-credible.
"The School District of DeSoto County would like to the thank the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office and the Arcadia Police Department for their hard work to ensure that our staff and students are safe," the post read.
School district officials also advised parents to monitor children's social media accounts and report any threat to the authorities.
Email: frank.difiore@yoursun.com
