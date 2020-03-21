A photo circulating on Facebook claims that President Trump will evoke the “Stafford Act” within 72 hours, requiring a national, mandatory two-week quarantine.
“Stock up on whatever you need to make sure you have a two week supply of everything,” the post states.
But the reality of this and hundreds of posts circulating on the web is that, if not bending the truth, they're outright fakes. Some are conspiracy-laden with thin sourcing, others may be bots generated by America's enemies, according to research, designed to gin up fear.
Here's the bottom line: Practice a form of safe social-media distancing when scrolling your feeds while confined at home over the coming days or weeks.
Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf and the U.S. National Security Council tweeted Friday that claims of national quarantines are absolutely false.
“Do not believe the disinformation campaigns,” Wolf tweeted. “Please do not pass it along. Use trusted local and federal government sources.”
As the coronavirus spreads across the globe, nearly every minute there's misinformation and confusion about combating the virus, military involvement, closings, national lockdowns, quarantines and paying bills.
What is true is the virus that causes coronavirus COVID-19 disease is stable for "several hours to days in aerosols and on surfaces," according to a new study from National Institutes of Health, CDC, UCLA and Princeton University scientists.
Scientists found that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, or SARS-CoV-2, was detectable in aerosols for up to three hours, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel. The results provide key information about the stability of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19 disease, and suggests that people may acquire the virus through the air and after touching contaminated objects, according to the National Institutes of Health.
But as the public is practicing social distancing, it might be better for their mental health to take some periodic breaks from social media.
People use social media sometimes as a distraction and coping mechanism from stress in their lives. While it’s important to stay informed, research shows that social media can cause more stress and actually make the users more addicted to the platform.
"While it might seem counter-intuitive, social media users are continuing to use the same platforms that are causing them stress rather than switching off from them, creating a blurring between the stress caused and the compulsive use,” said Monideepa Tarafdar, a professor of information systems at Lancaster University, in a study published last year in “Information Systems Journal.”
"We've been seeing a lot of misinformation," said Charlotte County spokesperson Brian Gleason. "Always be skeptical of information you're getting from Facebook or any internet source. The government won't put out information that isn't vetted."
Gleason encourages anyone with concerns or questions to contact the county on their website, www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
"There's no stupid questions during a crisis," Gleason said. "We don't judge them, we just answer them."
However, the panic buying "really chokes up the system," he said. "Buy what you need, don't buy more than you need."
True facts
- Tax day is extended to July 15. The president announced there will be no interest penalties for filing tax returns by July 15.
- Foreclosure for FHS insured mortgages and FHFA loans are suspended for 60 days. Anyone in need who can not make payments should call their mortgage company, credit card companies and utilities and learn their temporary policies in place due to the coronavirus. Many are doing payment plans.
- For the first time ever, there will be no standardized testing for the current school year. Interest will be waved on student loans for 60 days.
- The president enacted the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is at a Level 1 alert. The national military response means the National Guard is in states. There are 689 Florida National Guardsmen activated in support of COVID-19 to help with emergency testing, not to take away guns or other rights. According to the Florida Department of Health, the Florida National Guard is activating medical professionals (Army Combat Medic Specialists and Air Force medical technicians) for drive-through screening operations and to augment the State Emergency Operations Center and local emergency management offices across the state. FEMA also coordinates responses with state and local governments to natural disasters such as hurricanes and tornadoes and now includes the coronavirus.
- Gov. DeSantis announced Friday that the state ordered an additional 2,500 kits for coronavirus testing. The Florida Department of Health is working with Florida health care providers to test up to an additional 625,000 individuals. The governor also suspended non-essential in-state and all out-of-state travel for state employees for 30 days.
More trusted sources
Confusingly fake news generally contains a mix of correct information, which makes it difficult to spot what is true and accurate and mistruths.
Sources to go to for health information about COVID-19 are your government health websites, the, the World Health Organization website, local government websites and local newspapers.
The Florida Department of Health has a dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, visit the CDC COVID-19 website. For information about current travel advisories issued by the U.S. Department of State, visit the travel advisory website.
The Florida Department of Health call center is 866-779-6121 is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.
Be aware, as the president and governors change regulations quickly, information changes and even government messaging and the mainstream media can get things wrong, but they are still more trustworthy than unverified sources on social media and viral messaging.
