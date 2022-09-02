ARCADIA - The Sarasota Memorial Health Care System is bringing its First 1,000 Days Suncoast program to DeSoto County to provide services for pregnant women, infants and families with young children.
Nurse Tina Wilson, who is bilingual, has been hired to assist families, Dr. Chelsea Arnold said.
Arnold is the initiative manager for the program. Wilson will assist with anyone needing help with its platform called "Unite Us."
"Any parent who is having trouble finding support and services can reach out to her through our website or by calling her number," Arnold said.
Wilson would then connect the parent with medical, mental health and social service providers in the community to assist with a variety of needs.
Arnold said that in 2020, 6.8% of all DeSoto County births were to women who received no prenatal care or only third trimester care, and 29% received inadequate prenatal care.
She said there could be a variety of reasons: lack of health care facilities, obstacles in obtaining insurance or lack of insurance and/or transportation barriers.
The First 1,000 Days program focuses on the first few critical years of child's life, Arnold said.
But it doesn't have that as a sole focus.
"We (also) work with pregnant individuals and families with young children," Arnold said.
She said the program is an open door to support.
"If we can't help someone we will direct them to the right place regardless of their age," she said.
In 2021, more than 80 families made a 50-plus mile drive to deliver their babies.
There is no birthing hospital in DeSoto County, so pregnant women there went to hospitals in Charlotte County, the Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, or Manatee Memorial Hospital in Manatee County, Arnold said.
The Sarasota Memorial Health Care System alone saw more than 4,200 deliveries - an increase of more than 300 births from 2020, according to a First 1,000 Days Suncoast statement.
The expansion of the program was made possible through a three-year, $130,000 grant from the Elsa and Peter Soderberg Charitable Foundation.
"Soderberg Foundation's gift enables us to bravely explore new partnerships and territory to connect with more families," Arnold said.
Families with pregnant mothers or who are raising young children can learn more about First 1,000 Days Suncoast through the website First1000DaysSuncoast.org.
There is a contact form for parents and caregivers to connect directly to the family navigator to get assistance.
Families can also sign up for free text messages with parenting tips based on the ages and developmental needs of their children.
