Two staff members at Charlotte Correctional Institution have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Department of Corrections reported on its website.
The prison, located south of Punta Gorda, holds male prisoners and has a capacity of 1,291.
The first positive COVID-19 test was reported on April 20, and the second was reported on April 25, according to the department.
Names and positions of the employees are not being released, but the Department said the employees listed on the website “are in the employee sector that has contact with the inmate or offender populations.”
Inmates who are determined to have had close contact with someone who has tested positive are placed in medical quarantine, according to the department and are monitored by health services staff, receiving temperature checks twice a day for signs of fever. If an inmate begins experiencing symptoms indicative of COVID-19, the department will place them in medical isolation and immediately engage the county health department.
However, no inmates at the Charlotte prison are currently listed as being in medical quarantine and there are no pending tests.
According to the department, any employee who tests positive is not allowed entry into a correctional institution and will not be allowed to return to work until a full recovery is documented by a medical professional and DOH and CDC guidelines are followed.
A staff member at DeSoto Annex also tested positive, but no inmates are currently in medical quarantine or isolation.
Across all Florida prisons, there have been four inmate deaths related to COVID-19 so far.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.