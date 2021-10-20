ARCADIA -- Two expert witnesses testified that Marian E. Williams may have suffered from mental health issues at the time of the arson-homicide of which she was recently convicted.
Williams, 53, of Bartow, was convicted last week on three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted homicide, and one count each of arson, burglary, and burglary with assault or battery. She was determined to have started the fire at the house of Arcadia resident Arnold Mele on March 11, 2017. Mele and his partner Theresa Redding survived the fire, though Mele sustained injuries attempting to save his three grandchildren who were staying with him at the time — Marcus Clark, 10, Kiani Clark, 8, and Kemaren Clark, 4.
All three boys were found dead inside the house after the fire. The medical examiner determined that they died from smoke inhalation.
The jury that convicted Williams is now hearing testimony from character witnesses and psychology experts to determine whether she will be sentenced to death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Williams’ defense team called two experts to the stand on Wednesday: Dr. Wade Cooper Myers, a psychiatrist, and Dr. Valerie McClain, a psychologist.
Both testified that Williams underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test after being charged with the arson. Both found there was evidence of “scattered white matter disease” — damage to the brain indicated by discolored lesions.
McClain testified that she concluded the white matter on the MRI resulted from hypertension, which could cause excess blood to flow to the brain and damage its smaller vessels.
“It can affect things like your judgment, your impulse control,” said Myers, who testified over Zoom.
This type of brain condition is common in older people, Myers admitted, but it would be relatively early to appear for someone in their late 40s or early 50s.
Myers and McClain both testified about Williams’ personal history as having implications for her present-day behavior. Williams had been raised by her grandparents in her formative years, they noted, and she moved frequently as she passed between the custody of her grandparents, her father and her mother.
Williams has a history of abusing alcohol that goes back 25 years, according to Myers.
“It was something she had been struggling with for years,” said Myers.
On cross-examination, Assistant State Attorney Karen Fraivillig pressed each witness on how far they were willing to extend their theories about Williams’ culpability. She cited a study in her line of questioning that claimed Black women were more likely to suffer from hypertension in their 40s, which would make the appearance of white matter more expected in Williams.
“Do your patients ever lie to you, Doctor?” she asked Myers at one point.
“I’m sure they do, yes,” replied Myers.
Fraivillig brought attention to three psychiatric tests that Myers conducted on Williams following her arrest. Myers admitted that Williams fell into standard scores on most of the tests that she underwent, including a standard score of 94 on an IQ test.
Myers stressed that during one particular test — a Personality Assessment Inventory — Williams scored on the borderline for mania and paranoia. He said these traits manifested in a high-energy state of mind that Williams would slip into at times, for the mania, while other times saw her as distrusting and slow to open up, for the paranoia.
When questioning McClain, Fraivillig asked if Williams ever spoke to her about her state of mind when the fire was started. McClain said Williams never claimed to have set the fire in her sessions with Williams.
“I don’t know for a fact that she did it,” said McClain at one point in her testimony. At that point, Fraivillig seemed to pause her questioning and look at the assembled members of the jury before continuing.
The defense also put forth one last character witness on Thursday: Samuel Gatlin, Williams’ maternal grandfather. Gatlin passed away between 2017 and 2021, but recorded a statement on Williams’ behalf. He describes both her and her brother Billy as “nice kids” and well-behaved during the time he and his wife had custody of them.
“I love her.”
After the expert witnesses completed their testimony, Judge Don T. Hall dismissed the jury for the day. Closing arguments for the penalty phase are expected to take place on Thursday, after final instructions are read.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.