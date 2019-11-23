Public hearing for safety improvements on U.S. Highway 17 in DeSoto County

The Florida Department of Transportation, FDOT, District One, is hosting a public hearing regarding proposed safety improvements at the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 at NE Livingston Street in Arcadia, DeSoto County. Project improvements include converting the existing full median opening to a dual directional opening that allows northbound traffic on US 17 to make a left turn onto NE Livingston Avenue and southbound traffic on US 17 to turn left onto NE Livingston Street.
The hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Turner Agri-Civic Center, 2250 NE Roan Street, Arcadia.
There will be an open house at 5 p.m., during which staff will be available to discuss the project and answer questions, followed by a formal presentation at 6 p.m., after which participants may provide their verbal comments to all present. Participants may also provide verbal comments directly to a court reporter before and after the formal presentation. People attending the hearing will have the opportunity to review project displays and speak one-on-one with project team members about the proposed safety improvements.
FDOT solicits public participation without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status. People who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or who require translation services (free of charge) should contact Cynthia Sykes, District One Title VI Coordinator, at 863-519-2287, or e-mail at Cynthia.Sykes@dot.state.fl.us at least seven days prior to the public meeting.
SWFLRoads.com | @MyFDOT_SWFL | facebook.com/MyFDOTSWFL
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.