Starting Saturday, March 14 you’ll have less time to get to Publix and get your groceries.
The company announced Friday that they’re changing their hours at all of their stores to give their staff time to do additional preventive sanitation and restock shelves.
Their grocery stores and pharmacies will now close at 8 p.m. until further notice.
