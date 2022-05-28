PUNTA GORDA - Four students from local high schools each received $3,000 higher education scholarship awards from the Punta Gorda Garden Club.
"These very deserving young men and women have demonstrated academic excellence, extracurricular involvement and ambitious goals for their future studies and career plans," said garden club spokesperson Betsy Foster.
The PGGC awarded scholarships to:
Nicholas Nease: Agraduate of Port Charlotte High School, Nease plans to attend Duke University with a major in environmental science in the Nicholas School of Environment. He has been recognized as an outstanding student who combined scholastic achievement, athletic performance, community involvement, and strong leadership in various roles.
Nease played varsity tennis, was president of the high school's Environmental Club, a member of the marching band and wind ensemble captain, and was a Student of the Year candidate for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Eric Courtney: A graduate of Charlotte High School, Courtney will attend Florida Gulf Coast University where he plans to major in environmental engineering. He is an Eagle Scout and is a Habitat for Humanity volunteer.
For the past two seasons Courtney was team captain, engineer and designer of the first Charlotte High School Tech Challenge Robotics Team.
Jaylynn Santacross: A Lemon Bay High School graduate, Santacross will attend the University of South Florida, majoring in marine biology. She plans to earn a master's degree in microbiology with a minor in marine science after completing her bachelor's degree.
Santacross has pursued a rigorous course of study and has achieved at a high level while being actively involved in extracurricular and community activities. During the summer she volunteered at the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Sarasota.
Jax Mendelsohn: A graduate of Lemon Bay High School, Mendelsohn plans to attend either the University of Florida or Cornell University, majoring in environmental studies. He achieved a high GPA while taking Honors and Advanced Placement courses. He served as president of Lemon Bay High School's Science National Honor Society, and was Marine Club treasurer while tutoring students at Ainger Middle School and Lemon Bay High School.
Funding from the scholarships came from the PGGC's fundraising efforts which included a garden tour, plus strong community support, Foster said.
