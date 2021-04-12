ARCADIA — A Punta Gorda motorcyclist was in critical condition after colliding with a trailer that came loose from a pickup on County Road 760 in DeSoto County late Monday morning, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Around 11:30 a.m., a 22-year-old Arcadia woman was driving west on C.R. 760 while towing a trailer, approaching S.W. Nipper Avenue, when the trailer became detached from the trailer hitch.

The motorcyclist, a 64-year-old man, was driving east on the roadway at the same time.

The pickup driver stopped and the trailer continued traveling into the path of the motorcyclist, resulting in a collision.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital.

The crash is under investigation, according to FHP.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

