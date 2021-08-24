PUNTA GORDA - The Punta Gorda Symphony is set to return to the stage Aug. 28.
Its new indoor Summer Chamber Series includes a finale with the Punta Gorda Symphony’s Percussion Ensemble. Its program includes compositions seldom heard live.
“As these talented musicians take the stage in an intimate setting, the audience will be taken to another world,” Executive Director Craig Badinger said in a news release. “This concert challenges one’s perception of what percussion music can be, pushing it beyond just timpani, drums, and the triangle. This is exciting for us to present.”
It is led by Dean Anderson, principal percussionist with Punta Gorda Symphony.
Anderson was formerly with Boston Ballet Orchestra.
"The Percussion Ensemble offers more than a quality concert; it offers an excellent and unique experience," the news release states. "With a wide variety of instruments that include marimba, vibraphone, cajon, electronic sounds of nature – and even flowerpots – the ensemble acts as a springboard for endless possibilities when it comes to musical exploration."
Percussionists Scott Crawford, Isaac Fernández Hernández and Tihda Vongkoth also take part. The program includes work by Andy Akiho, Alice Gomez, Yaz Lancaster and Ivan Trevino. Music from George Walker and “King of Ragtime” Scott Joplin are also featured.
The performance is 7 p.m. Aug. 28 in Florida SouthWestern State College Charlotte Campus Rush Auditorium. Tickets are $30 for adults; $15 for students.
"The college is allowing full audience capacity without social distancing and is recommending face coverings while inside buildings," it said. "Punta Gorda Symphony will continue to provide optional face masks and hand-sanitizing stations to reduce the spread of COVID-19."
